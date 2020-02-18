Power Ledger Price Reaches $0.0872 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $37.23 million and $7.31 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 48.1% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BX Thailand, Upbit and TDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.00 or 0.03072235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00240930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00154035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DigiFinex, Bittrex, TDAX, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Kyber Network, ABCC, Cryptopia, IDEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bitbns and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.