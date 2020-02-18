Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 92.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 16.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. 20,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.