Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded up $16.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,069.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,944.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,821.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

