PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $88,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $187.13 and a 52 week high of $271.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.