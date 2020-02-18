PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $55,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. The stock had a trading volume of 206,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.54. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

