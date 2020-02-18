PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 453,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,294 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $68,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.00. 29,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $113.87 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.02.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.