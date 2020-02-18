PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $52.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $52,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

