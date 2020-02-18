PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $45.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $45,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,460. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

