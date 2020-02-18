Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Plantronics has a payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Plantronics to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

PLT stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.35. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

