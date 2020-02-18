Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $86,921.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $86,921.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.03093617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00240916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00154768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 147,607,502 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.