Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.41. 577,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -230.93 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average is $224.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

