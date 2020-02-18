Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,364 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $5,322,000.

EMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,116. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

