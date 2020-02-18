Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $49,308,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.31. 699,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,191. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $181.28. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

