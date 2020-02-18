Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Autodesk by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

ADSK traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $207.81. The company had a trading volume of 670,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,791. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

