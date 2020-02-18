Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,407.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $73,407.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012687 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000680 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,598,174,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.