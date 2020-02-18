Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

