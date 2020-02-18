Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,509,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,868. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $151.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

