Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after purchasing an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,869,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,526,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. 44,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

