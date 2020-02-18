Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 58,950 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 67,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 100,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

EPD traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.97. 7,040,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,318. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

