PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:PBR.A opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

