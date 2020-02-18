Peter J. Lariviere Sells 6,000 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ATKR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50.
Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
About Atkore International Group
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
