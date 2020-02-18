Peter J. Lariviere Sells 6,000 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ATKR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

