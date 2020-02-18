Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.90 Per Share

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:PGH opened at GBX 405 ($5.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 361.36. Personal Group has a 12-month low of GBX 214 ($2.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.60 ($6.31).

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

