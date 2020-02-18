PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $145.52. 375,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

