Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of PENN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 32,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,615. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

