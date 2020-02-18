Pendal Group Ltd Takes $46,000 Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 227.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $119.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.