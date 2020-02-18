PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,635,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 810,775 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAVM shares. ValuEngine downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in PAVmed by 54.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
