PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,635,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 810,775 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAVM shares. ValuEngine downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 714,077 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in PAVmed by 54.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

