Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) has been given a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.56 ($26.23).

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

