Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Holdings Reduced by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.75. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,263. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.76. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $169,960.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,087 shares of company stock worth $5,327,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

