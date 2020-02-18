Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,594,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1,422.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

