Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of -320.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

PHX stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $107.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

