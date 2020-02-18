Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Stake Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,453,000 after buying an additional 205,032 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $15,019,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

PANW traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $248.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,713. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

