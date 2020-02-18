Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,419.61

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,419.61 and traded as high as $1,646.14. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at $1,628.00, with a volume of 22,255 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXIG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $934.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,574.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.73.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.