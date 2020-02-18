Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,110. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

