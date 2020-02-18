Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OVV stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

