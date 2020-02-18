Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSAT traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 29,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,628. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

