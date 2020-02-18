Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in MSA Safety by 13.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.26. 4,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,097. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

