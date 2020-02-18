Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,028 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 282,854 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,992,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,849,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,570 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.02.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.