Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,898 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 861,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,807,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

