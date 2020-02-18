Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares during the period.

BCO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.63. 2,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day moving average of $86.48.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

