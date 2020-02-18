Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.89. 29,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.