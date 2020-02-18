Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $18.72 million and $1.71 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $639.93 or 0.06326735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00066383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028016 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005087 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

