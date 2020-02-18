Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.58 ($18.12).

EPA:ORA opened at €13.39 ($15.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.76. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

