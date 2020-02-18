Oppenheimer Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

