Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,807 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

QCOM stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.01. 385,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,445,827. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

