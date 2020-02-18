Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of WPX Energy worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after buying an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after buying an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 7,581,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after buying an additional 520,462 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

