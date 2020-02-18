Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $7.63 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 297,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $824,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $62,674,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $51,023,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $50,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

