Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 518 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Paycom Software worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.28. 30,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.37. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

