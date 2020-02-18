Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,564 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.