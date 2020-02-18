Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

AMGN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.62. 101,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

