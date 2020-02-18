Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.26 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,490. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

